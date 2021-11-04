Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 November

Azimuth Airlines starts operating Astrakhan-Yerevan direct flights

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Azimuth Airlines started operating the direct flights from Astrakhan to Yerevan, the Russian Aviasion reports.

Flight Astrakhan - Yerevan - Astrakhan is operated weekly on Tuesdays according to the schedule.

The tickets and the schedule are available on the official website of Azimuth Airlines.








