Ruling Civil Contract faction members meet with PACE co-rapporteurs

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. Members of the ruling Civil Contract party of the Armenian parliament led by head of the faction Hayk Konjoryan met today with co-rapporteurs of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) Kimmo Kiljunen (Finland, SOC) and Boriana Åberg (Sweden, EPP/CD), who have arrived in Armenia on a monitoring visit, the Armenian Parliament’s press service said.

Hayk Konjoryan highlighted the strengthening of democracy in Armenia, emphasizing that the enhancement of democratic institutions is one of the priorities of the ruling faction.

The lawmakers discussed the electoral reforms, the improvement of the political system and the development of an independent judiciary during the meeting.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan