Armenia plans to export Sputnik Light vaccine produced in Armenia

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 4, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Economy of Armenia discusses the issue of exporting Sputnik Light vaccine produced in Armenia, ARMENPRESS reports Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan said during the discussion of the draft state budget for 2022 at the joint session of the Standing Committees on European Integration and on Financial-Credit and Budgetary Affairs.

"As a result of close cooperation, we already have the finally approved "Sputnik Light" vaccine produced in Armenia with the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation and the Russian Direct Investment Fund. We are discussing the financial conditions for the export of this vaccine and its use in Armenia," Kerobyan said.

Back in September 2021, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) in cooperation with the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Armenia and the leading Armenian pharmaceutical company “Liqvor” announced the production of the first batches of the Russian single-component Covid-19 vaccine "Sputnik Light".