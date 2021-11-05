COVID-19: Armenia reports 1835 new cases, 50 deaths in one day

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. 1835 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 316,839, the ministry of healthcare reports.

11,553 COVID-19 tests were conducted on November 4.

1987 patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 276,865.

The death toll has risen to 6582 (50 death cases have been registered in the past one day).

The number of active cases is 32,069.

The number of people who have been infected with COVID-19 but died from other disease has reached 1323.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan