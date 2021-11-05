COVID-19: Mayor of Yerevan self-quarantines over infected family members

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Marutyan is self-quarantined after his wife and children were infected with COVID-19, his deputy Sergey Nersisyan said.

“The Mayor of Yerevan was planning to be here personally and present the budget,” he told lawmakers in parliament at discussions of the 2022 state budget where Marutyan was expected to brief on the city’s spending and revenues for next year.

“But his wife and children are infected with coronavirus. Now, being a direct contact he didn’t want to put others at risk. He is in isolation,” the Vice Mayor said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan