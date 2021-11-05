Varos Simonyan to replace Gegham Vardanyan as EEC Minister for Information Technology

YEREVAN, 5 NOVEMBER, ARMENPRESS. Board Member of the EEC Internal Markets, Informatization, Information and Communication Technologies Gegham Vardanyan reported to the Government of Armenia about the intention of terminating his powers and presented to the Eurasian Economic Commission his application of resignation, the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan told ARMENPRESS.

“Decisions on terminating the powers of Board Member of the EEC Internal Markets, Informatization, Information and Communication Technologies Gegham Vardanyan and appointing Varos Simonyan to that post were included in the agenda of the October 14 sitting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council and were approved.

The above-mentioned decisions are currently at signing phase and will take effect and will be published after being signed by heads of all EEU member states”, the Deputy PM’s office told ARMENPRESS.