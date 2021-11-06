LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 05-11-21
LONDON, NOVEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 5 November:
The price of aluminum down by 5.40% to $2522.00, copper price down by 1.46% to $9430.00, lead price down by 0.69% to $2361.50, nickel price down by 1.16% to $19225.00, tin price down by 0.27% to $37000.00, zinc price down by 3.70% to $3179.00, molybdenum price stood at $45000.00, cobalt price up by 1.71% to $59500.00, “Armenpress” reports.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
09:00, 06.16.2021
Armenia election campaign: Day 10
09:00, 06.14.2021
Armenia election campaign: Day 8
- 11.07-23:18 Pashinyan assures daily work being done for return of Armenian captives from Azerbaijan
- 11.07-23:09 ‘We are determined to carry out those reforms’ – Armenian PM on establishment of professional army
- 11.07-22:47 ‘Difficult to imagine demarcation, delimitation process on border where shootings take place every day’ – Pashinyan
- 11.07-22:39 Armenia interested in opportunities of regional cooperation, problem is just in nuances, PM says
- 11.07-22:18 Armenian side had nearly 28 casualties after Nov 9 ceasefire statement: Pashinyan hopes for investigation of incidents
- 11.07-22:07 ‘I suppose there are obstacles from Azerbaijani side’ – Pashinyan on OSCE MG Co-Chairs’ expected visit to region
- 11.07-19:21 Pashinyan presents Armenia’s stance on possible 3+3 format
- 11.07-18:15 Armenian foreign ministry condemns assassination attempt on Iraqi Prime Minister
- 11.06-17:32 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 06-11-21
- 11.06-17:31 Asian Stocks up - 06-11-21
- 11.06-14:05 Security expert calls for advancement of “remedial secession” for Artsakh
- 11.06-13:21 Azerbaijan’s public stance claiming NK conflict doesn’t exist is bogus – Director of Caucasus Institute
- 11.06-13:10 With $300 million in exports from Armenia to China, economy minister sees untapped opportunities
- 11.06-11:30 Russian Foreign Ministry issues statement on anniversary of Nagorno Karabakh ceasefire agreement - TASS
- 11.06-11:25 2177 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
- 11.06-11:13 European Stocks up - 05-11-21
- 11.06-11:11 US stocks up - 05-11-21
- 11.06-11:10 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 05-11-21
- 11.06-11:08 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 05-11-21
- 11.06-11:07 Oil Prices Up - 05-11-21
- 11.06-11:00 Apparent food poisoning at Yerevan’s Tashir Pizza leaves nearly 100 patrons hospitalized
- 11.05-21:54 Roads remain under jurisdiction of countries through which they pass – Russian Deputy PM tells Pashinyan
- 11.05-20:42 Armenia is of great economic and geostrategic importance for EU countries – MEP
- 11.05-20:07 US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State meets with Ilham Aliyev
- 11.05-19:33 Armenia is a shining star of democracy in the region - PACE co-rapporteurs to Prime Minister Pashinyan
13:10, 11.06.2021
Viewed 1695 times With $300 million in exports from Armenia to China, economy minister sees untapped opportunities
14:58, 11.03.2021
Viewed 1649 times Professors Balzani and Oganessian to receive first UNESCO-Russia Mendeleev International Prize in the Basic Sciences
11:11, 11.05.2021
Viewed 1600 times Biden requests Armenia at Summit for Democracy, Azerbaijan and Turkey not invited
15:26, 11.04.2021
Viewed 1573 times Azerbaijan violated Armenian captives’ right to life: ECHR releases judgments
09:27, 11.05.2021
Viewed 1546 times Expert calls on Armenian diplomacy to capitalize President Sarkissian’s historic visit to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia