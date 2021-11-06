2177 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. 2177 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed cases to 319,016, the Armenian Healthcare Ministry said.

10,469 tests were administered.

The total number of recoveries reached 279,148 (2283 in the last 24 hours).

46 patients died, bringing the death toll to 6628. This number doesn’t include the deaths of 1332 other individuals infected with coronavirus who died from co-morbidities.

As of November 6, the number of active cases stood at 31,908.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan