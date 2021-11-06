Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 06-11-21

YEREVAN, 6 NOVEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 6 November, USD exchange rate stood at 475.91 drams. EUR exchange rate stood at 549.25 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate stood at 6.64 drams. GBP exchange rate stood at 639.29 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price stood at 27482.64 drams. Silver price stood at 363.09 drams. Platinum price stood at 15943.5 drams.