Pashinyan presents Armenia’s stance on possible 3+3 format

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan presented Armenia’s stance over the possible 3+3 format of regional cooperation.

“Our stance is the following, that the possible 3+3 format shouldn’t have the kind of items on its agenda which we are already discussing alongside in other formats,” PM Pashinyan said in an interview with Public Television’s Petros Ghazaryan.

