Armenia interested in opportunities of regional cooperation, problem is just in nuances, PM says

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. The issue of regional cooperation is included in the Armenian government’s action plan as an important provision and from the very beginning Armenia has been interested in the opportunities of regional cooperation, the problem is just in the nuances, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in an interview to Public TV, commenting on the possible 3+3 format of regional cooperation.

“Two days ago, Armenia, at the level of the deputy foreign minister, has expressed its stance on this issue. The possible 3+3 format must not have issues on its agenda which we have agreed upon and are already discussing in other formats. In particular, the issue of the opening of regional communications, the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict and so on. If that format brings new agenda, a mutually acceptable agenda, for instance, a study of region’s economic transit opportunities, we could be interested in it. If there is an agreed upon format, the agendas of those formats must not be discussed in the other formats. It may turn out that the 3+3 is not the only offer that interests us. We have expressed and are expressing this position”, the PM said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan