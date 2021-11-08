Russian peacekeepers deliver around 2 tons of humanitarian aid to Artsakh’s Khnushinak village residents

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. The servicemen of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh have delivered together with philanthropists around 2 tons of humanitarian aid to the needy and large families of Khnushinak village, the Russian defense ministry said.

“A charity campaign was held today in Khnushinak village together with the Merci association, which was attended by all residents. Large families have been provided with economic items, clothing, shoes. 10 large families live in this community”, representative of the Russian peacekeeping contingent Dmitry Tusidi said.

Nearly 1000 residents of the village received an aid on the sidelines of the campaign.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan