Healthcare ministry’s budget increased by nearly 27 billion drams during 2021 mostly connected with COVID-19 fight

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. The budget of the Armenian ministry of healthcare has increased by nearly 27 billion drams in 2021, against compared to the budget that was confirmed at the beginning of the year, Minister of Finance Tigran Khachatryan said during the parliamentary standing committees’ debate of the 2022 state budget draft.

“According to the 2022 state budget it is envisaged that nearly 120 billion drams must be spent with the programs being carried out by the healthcare ministry, against the 114 billion 500 million drams approved for 2021. This is an increase of 4.7% against the budget confirmed for 2021”, the minister said.

He, however, informed that the ministry’s budget has been regularly revised during the year and additional allocations have been made connected with the fight against COVID-19. If we look at the budget only as of November 8, 2021, it is about 142.2 billion drams. It means that we have made nearly 27 billion AMD allocations during the year. And 18 billion AMD of this is connected with the fight against coronavirus or measures aimed at preventing its consequences”, he added.

Minister Khachatryan assured that in all cases when there are obvious actions to be taken in 2022, they will make respective decisions about financial allocations.

