Another pregnant woman dies from COVID-19 in Armenia

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. One more pregnant woman died from COVID-19 in Armenia, Minister of Healthcare Anahit Avanesyan said during the joint session of the parliamentary standing committees dedicated to the debate of the 2022 state budget draft.

“810 new cases have been confirmed yesterday, a total of 6220 tests were conducted, and we had 30 deaths. Unfortunately, we had a coronavirus-related death of a pregnant woman at night”, the minister said.

She informed that the Delta variant is very aggressive. Pregnant women are more in danger if they are infected with this strain. Currently more than 100 pregnant women are infected with COVID-19. “This figure is constantly being maintained, and almost half of these women have pneumonia of various degrees. Our doctors do the utmost to provide them with the best medical care”, the minister added.

Avanesyan said that the COVID-19 situation in Armenia remains tense. She said that the fall breaks in schools and the remote learning in universities of the past 2 weeks had a certain positive tendency at least in terms of the maintenance of the cases. “Avoiding the disease, the death cases is possible only thanks to vaccinations”, the minister said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan