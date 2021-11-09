Activity of commission investigating circumstances of 2020 Artsakh War must have concrete result – Parliament Speaker

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. The curling Civil Contract party’s proposal to create a commission for investigating the circumstances of the 2020 Artsakh War will be implemented, and all steps will be taken for an effective work, Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Alen Simonyan told reporters at a briefing.

“You know that the law allows to create a commission for 6 months and extend the term of its operation by another 6 months. You know that not all MPs have presented documents on confidentiality. I can state that the commission will definitely operate and this will not be the only purpose. It must have a concrete result and deal with concrete actions. The activities of the commission will start soon when we understand that there is no technical problem for the operation of the commission”, Alen Simonyan said.

Alen Simonyan said that lessons must be learnt from the past 30 years path which led to the November 9 ceasefire agreement. “We need to analyze long, we have paid a very high price for our mistakes. I attach great importance to the idea of establishing that investigative commission, which we have proposed, as its results could play a decisive role”, the Speaker added.

He also commented on yesterday’s actions of the Azerbaijani armed forces which targeted civilians, calling it as a provocative step.

“We need a situation to continue together with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs the discussions on the Artsakh issue which have been suspended”, he said.

