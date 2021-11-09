EU stands with Armenia, Azerbaijan in resolving unresolved conflicts – EU official

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Toivo Klaar, the EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia, stated that the EU stands with Armenia, Azerbaijan and the region in resolving unresolved issues.

"Today we remember all who were killed and suffered during more than 30 years of conflict. Outstanding issues should be resolved to allow progress toward comprehensive and durable peace for the people of Armenia and Azerbaijan to move forward, together. The EU stands with you and the region”, ARMENPRESS reports Toivo Klaar wrote on his Twitter page.