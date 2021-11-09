Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 09-11-21

YEREVAN, 9 NOVEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 9 November, USD exchange rate is down by 0.16 drams to 475.76 drams. EUR exchange rate is up by 1.52 drams to 551.64 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is up by 0.03 drams to 6.70 drams. GBP exchange rate is up by 5.02 drams to 646.94 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price is up by 304.30 drams to 27874.73 drams. Silver price is up by 6.92 drams to 371.39 drams. Platinum price is up by 407.71 drams to 16137.32 drams.