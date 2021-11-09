Over 60 thousand doses of Moderna vaccine arrive in Armenia
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. 60,700 doses of Moderna vaccine have arrived in Armenia, ARMENPRESS reports the Ministry of Health informs.
The batch of vaccines was donated to Armenia by the Slovak Republic within the framework of the European Union "Population Protection Mechanism".
This vaccine is used against COVID-19 for people over 12 years.
09:00, 06.16.2021
Armenia election campaign: Day 10
09:00, 06.14.2021
Armenia election campaign: Day 8
- 10:24 Los Angeles City Hall lit up in Armenian flag colors in commemoration of Artsakh war victims
- 09:20 European Stocks down - 09-11-21
- 09:12 US stocks down - 09-11-21
- 09:07 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 09-11-21
- 09:05 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 09-11-21
- 09:02 Oil Prices Up - 09-11-21
- 00:02 Armenian Genocide recognition bill passes first reading at UK House of Commons without objections
- 11.09-22:04 Russian peacekeeping mission confirms the killing of Armenian civilian by Azerbaijani armed forces
- 11.09-21:16 Russian Ambassador rules out any political deal behind the back of the Armenian people
- 11.09-19:42 Lavrov discusses situation in Nagorno-Karabakh with the Secretary of the Holy See
- 11.09-19:27 Over 60 thousand doses of Moderna vaccine arrive in Armenia
- 11.09-18:44 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 09-11-21
- 11.09-18:42 Asian Stocks - 09-11-21
- 11.09-17:43 EU stands with Armenia, Azerbaijan in resolving unresolved conflicts – EU official
- 11.09-17:02 Armenian Minister of Defense visits Moscow for CIS meeting
- 11.09-15:42 Armenian FM to visit Paris, France
- 11.09-15:10 Israeli opposition lawmakers submit bill to recognize Armenian Genocide
- 11.09-14:50 No Putin-Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting planned on first anniversary of Karabakh ceasefire statement – Kremlin
- 11.09-14:04 Parliamentary committee OKs state budget draft
- 11.09-14:03 ‘We are ready to assist with necessary consulting’ – Russian MFA on Armenia-Azerbaijan border demarcation, delimitation
- 11.09-13:44 Artsakh's citizens warned of online Azeri intelligence scams, threats
- 11.09-13:43 Spokesperson denies reports claiming Armenian Prosecutor General applied to Russian government for getting citizenship
- 11.09-13:06 President of Artsakh pays tribute to memory of heroes fallen at 2020 war
- 11.09-12:42 Activity of commission investigating circumstances of 2020 Artsakh War must have concrete result – Parliament Speaker
- 11.09-12:20 Prime Minister Pashinyan appoints new Deputy FM
16:45, 11.08.2021
Viewed 4348 times 1 dead, three wounded as Azerbaijani troops open fire at Armenian civilians repairing water supply pipe near Shushi
13:10, 11.06.2021
Viewed 2419 times With $300 million in exports from Armenia to China, economy minister sees untapped opportunities
09:27, 11.05.2021
Viewed 2075 times Expert calls on Armenian diplomacy to capitalize President Sarkissian’s historic visit to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
11:11, 11.05.2021
Viewed 1968 times Biden requests Armenia at Summit for Democracy, Azerbaijan and Turkey not invited
11:30, 11.06.2021
Viewed 1962 times Russian Foreign Ministry issues statement on anniversary of Nagorno Karabakh ceasefire agreement - TASS