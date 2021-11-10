Armenian Genocide recognition bill passes first reading at UK House of Commons without objections

LONDON, NOVEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Genocide recognition bill passed the House of Commons of the British Parliament without objections at first reading, the Armenian National Committee of United Kingdom reported.

“Today is a historic day for the Armenian Cause. The first reading of the Armenian Genocide Bill went through without objections. The next reading will take place on March 18 2022. We thank Tim Loughton and all the co sponsors for this success,” the Armenian National Committee of the UK said in a statement.

Editing by Stepan Kocharyan