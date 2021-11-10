Gas price for Armenia’s consumers won’t change from Jan 1, 2022

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Gas tariff for Armenia’s consumers will not increase from January 1, 2022, Chairman of the Public Services Regulatory Commission Garegin Baghramyan told reporters in the Parliament.

“I can state that the tariff for the consumers will definitely not change from January 1 because all the deadlines have already passed”, he said, adding that however, the talks with the Russian sides over the gas price on border continue.

As for the electricity, the PSRC Chairman said that discussions are still underway. He said that the electricity price also depends on how the talks over the gas price in border will end.

