U.S. Department of State Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs condemns killing of Armenian civilian by Azeri military

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. The U.S. Department of State Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs condemned the November 8 killing of an Armenian civilian near Shushi by the Azerbaijani military.

“We condemn the violence that caused the death of an Armenian civilian,” the U.S. Department of State Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs tweeted. “We urge Armenia and Azerbaijan to intensify their engagement including through the Minsk Group Co-Chairs to resolve all outstanding issues related to or resulting from the N-K conflict.”

4 Armenian civilians - plumbers repairing a water supply pipe outside Shushi - were attacked by an Azerbaijani military serviceman on November 8. One of the plumbers, 23-year-old Martik Yeremyan, was killed while the three others were wounded.

