Pashinyan regrets that UN humanitarian aid is still not available to people of Nagorno Karabakh

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received today United Nations’ Resident Coordinator Shombi Sharp on the occasion of completion of his mission in Armenia, the PM’s Office said.

Pashinyan highly appreciated Mr Sharp’s work in developing the cooperation between Armenia and the UN agencies. He also attached importance to the UN’s support to Armenia for fighting the coronavirus pandemic and expressed regret that the UN humanitarian aid is still not available to the people of Nagorno Karabakh. In the context of Sustainable Development Agenda 2030, the PM highlighted the importance of the 2021-2025 UN Sustainable Development Partnership framework document for Armenia, which was signed between the Armenian government and the UN this year in June.

Shombi Sharp thanked the Armenian PM for the appreciation and said it was a great honor for him to serve in Armenia, adding that he leaves the country with warm impressions. He highly valued the partnership with the Armenian government, the evidence of which are the effective joint programs. He said that the UN will continue to stand by Armenia and the Armenian people, assist the implementation of reforms, overcome the difficult challenges.

The sides exchanged views on the agenda of the Armenia-UN partnership, the agenda of peace and stability in the region.

PM Pashinyan wished good luck to Shombi Sharp in his future activities, stating that Mr Sharp will remain the good friend of Armenia and its people.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan