Armenian President holds meeting with outgoing UN Resident Coordinator

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian received today United Nations’ Resident Coordinator Shombi Sharp on the occasion of completion of his mission in Armenia, the Presidential Office reports.

President Sarkissian thanked Mr Sharp for the productive work during his mission in Armenia and for the development of cooperation and different projects between Armenia and the UN agencies. He wished the outgoing UN Resident Coordinator good luck in his further activities and expressed hope that he will keep the contacts with Armenia.

The UN Resident Coordinator said he leaves Armenia with the best impressions and warm memories. Considering effective the programs in various areas, he said that in some cases the Armenian experience can be presented as an example in other countries.

Shombi Sharp expressed confidence that the strategic partnership with Armenia within the UN Sustainable Development Partnership 2021-2025 will have an effective continuation.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan