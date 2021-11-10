Head of Civil Contract faction, US Ambassador highlight peaceful resolution of NK conflict in the framework of OSCE MG

YEREVAN, 10 NOVEMBER, ARMENPRESS. Head of “Civil Contract” faction and head of Armenia-US friendship group Hayk Konjoryan met with US Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy at the National Assembly on November 10.



As ARMENPRESS was informed from the National Assembly, Hayk Konjoryan highlighted the interparliamentary cooperation in the relationship of two countries. He highly appreciated the US support to reforms aimed at strengthening of democracy in Armenia.



Hayk Konjoryan referred to the quick return of Armenian prisoners of war held in Azerbaijan. The head of the faction talked about Azerbaijan’s provocative activities as a consequence of which on October 8 near Shushi one civilian was killed three were injured.



During the meeting the issue of peaceful resolution of Nagorno Karabakh conflict in the framework of the co-chairmanship of the OSCE Minsk Group was highlighted.

Lynne Tracy mentioned that the United States will continue the close cooperation with Armenian authorities in different fields, and the framework of interparliamentary cooperation will essentially contribute to the deepening of effective cooperation.