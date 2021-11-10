Minister of Defense of Armenia participates in the session of CIS Defense Ministers Council

YEREVAN, 10 NOVEMBER, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Defense of Armenia Arshak Karapetyan on November 10 participated in the regular meeting of Council of Defense Ministers of the CIS, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Ministry of Defense of Armenia.

During the session more than 20 issues included in the agenda, including development of multilateral defense partnership, joint computer command and staff exercise "Regional Security-2022" of the joint air defense system, the fight against pandemic of the RChBD forces, humanitarian demining of joint engineering units, joint training of military personnel for the armed forces, the results of the international army games held this year, etc.

The members of the CIS Defense Ministers Council exchanged opinions about military-political situation and security issues as well as highly appreciated the 30-years experience of CIS framework and development directions.

At the end of the session all decisions of the Council of Ministers of Defense of CIS member states were signed, including the 2022 working plan.