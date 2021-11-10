PM Pashinyan chairs consultation on economic priorities

YEREVAN, 10 NOVEMBER, ARMENPRESS. Chaired by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, a consultation took place at the Government. Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan, Chief of Staff of the Prime Minister Arayik Harutyunyan, President of the Central Bank Martin Galstyan, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National Assembly on Financial-Credit and Budgetary Affairs Gevorg Papoyan, the heads of the departments coordinating the economic sphere of the Government, Deputy Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National Assembly on Economic Affairs Babken Tunyan and others participated in the consultation.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the office of the Prime Minister, at the beginning of the consultation the Prime Minister said, “ We have defined in the Government’s Action Plan that after the confirmation of the Action Plan, in a 3-months period, we have to make decisions on the priorities of the economy, that is, the priority branches. And today our discussion is devoted to that.”



The directions with the potential to become the locomotive of the economy and main branches of development were discussed. An exchange of views took place, a number of proposals and observations were presented.