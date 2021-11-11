Armenian, French FMs discuss Nagorno Karabakh conflict

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan met on November 10 with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian on the sidelines of his working visit in Paris, the Armenian MFA reports.

The ministers discussed the further deepening of the Armenian-French unique relations and reaffirmed their interest to further develop the mutually beneficial cooperation. The importance of expanding the economic ties between Armenia and France was emphasized.

The Armenian and French FMs discussed also a number of issues relating to the Nagorno Karabakh conflict. Ararat Mirzoyan said that the comprehensive and lasting settlement of the conflict is possible only through peaceful negotiations under the mandate of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship.

The meeting also touched upon the current humanitarian problems caused by the 2020 Artsakh war. FM Mirzoyan emphasized the necessity of unconditional and quick return of Armenian prisoners of war and other persons held from Azerbaijan, as well as the importance of preserving the Armenian historical-cultural and religious heritage in the territories of Artsakh which have come under the Azerbaijani control.

Ararat Mirzoyan said Armenia and the Armenian people highly appreciate the French government’s and parliament’s position and steps during last year’s aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh and the subsequent period.

FM Mirzoyan also thanked the French side for the support provided for fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan