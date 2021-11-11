Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs meet under auspices of OSCE MG Co-Chairs in Paris

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers Ararat Mirzoyan and Jeyhun Bayramov held a meeting under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs in Paris, mediated by French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, the French foreign ministry said in a press release.

“Today in Paris I gathered my counterparts from Armenia and Azerbaijan to help reduce tensions,” tweeted Le Drian. “We do not forget the victims of the war that broke off a year ago.”

Editing by Stepan Kocharyan