PM Pashinyan sees slight stabilization in COVID-19 situation in Armenia

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. A slight stabilization in the COVID-19 situation is being noticed in Armenia, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the Cabinet meeting today.

“We have a slight decline in the number of daily cases. I call for, ask and urge to keep the coronavirus-related rules, wear face masks and get vaccinated. I have been convinced by my own example that vaccination is the only mean that will help us to overcome the coronavirus pandemic and avoid deaths”, the PM said.

He informed that the number of fully vaccinated people in Armenia has passed 300,000, adding that the total number of vaccinations is over 954,000.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan