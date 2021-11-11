Azerbaijan hasn’t provided information on procedure of border control – Secretary of Security Council

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan hasn’t yet presented complete information on the procedure of implementing border control, Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan told reporters.

Asked under what legal basis some parts of the Goris-Kapan road are considered to belong to Azerbaijan, Grigoryan said there is “common sense”, and the reasoning of this common sense are the borders which existed in Soviet times.

“We haven’t had a demarcation and delimitation process but we have an approximate understanding about this border, the basis of which is the map from the 1920s. Based on this map we generally imagine the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan,” he said.

Asked what procedures Armenian nationals will have to go through in order to pass the given section of the Goris-Kapan road where the Azeri authorities have installed customs checkpoints, Grigoryan said that this part of the road has “a special status.”

“At this moment Azerbaijan hasn’t notified on the procedure, but logically the procedure might imply some payment or something, and citizens can pass after paying. But since we already have an alternative road, it’s already built and open, then naturally using this road would be more convenient for citizens,” he said.

He said that no community has gone under blockade as result, and connection between towns won’t be impacted.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan