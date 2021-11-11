Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 November

NovAir to launch Yerevan-Kapan domestic flights from January 20

NovAir to launch Yerevan-Kapan domestic flights from January 20

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. The Civil Aviation Committee says the NovAir airline requested authorization to launch domestic flights from Yerevan to Kapan.

The flights are planned to be launched from January 20, 2022 and will be operated twice a week.

Meanwhile, the government allocated 49,5 million drams to the “Syunik” airport of Kapan because the current lack of funding could jeopardize its future operations.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]