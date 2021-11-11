U.S. Senate Armed Forces Committee to discuss war crimes of Turkey and Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. U.S. Senate Armed Forces Committee, chaired by Rhode Island Senator Jack Reed, is set to consider three key amendments, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Facebook page of the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA).

“Three amendments will be discussed – 1) cutting off US aid to Azerbaijan (enforcing Section 907), 2) Investigating U.S. parts/technology in Turkey's killer drones 3) Mandating a U.S. Department of State war crimes report’’, reads ANCA’s Facebook page.