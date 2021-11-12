LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 11-11-21

LONDON, NOVEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 11 November:

The price of aluminum up by 3.13% to $2655.50, copper price up by 0.63% to $9630.00, lead price up by 1.31% to $2355.50, nickel price up by 0.84% to $19715.00, tin price up by 1.20% to $37800.00, zinc price up by 0.30% to $3294.00, molybdenum price stood at $45000.00, cobalt price stood at $59500.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.