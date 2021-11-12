Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 November

COVID-19: Sweden removes entry ban for vaccinated citizens of Armenia

COVID-19: Sweden removes entry ban for vaccinated citizens of Armenia

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Fully vaccinated citizens of Armenia will soon be able to travel to Sweden without being subject to the entry ban or additional travel rules such as COVID-19 testing requirements, the Swedish government said in a statement.

“The Govern­ment today adopted amend­ments to the tempo­rary ban on entry into Sweden. The amend­ments primarily mean that additio­nal people who can present a vaccine certificate issued in Armenia are exempted from the entry ban and test require­ment”, the statement says.

The amendments will enter into force on 15 November 2021.

The Govern­ment’s decision means that people travelling to Sweden who can present a vaccina­tion certifi­cate issued in Armenia are exempt from the entry ban and test require­ment. According to a European Com­mission decision, vaccina­tion certificates issued in Armenia are equiva­lent to the EU Digital COVID certifi­cate, which means that such certifi­cates can be checked and verified in the same manner and using the same techni­cal systems as the EU certificate.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]