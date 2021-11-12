COVID-19: Sweden removes entry ban for vaccinated citizens of Armenia
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Fully vaccinated citizens of Armenia will soon be able to travel to Sweden without being subject to the entry ban or additional travel rules such as COVID-19 testing requirements, the Swedish government said in a statement.
“The Government today adopted amendments to the temporary ban on entry into Sweden. The amendments primarily mean that additional people who can present a vaccine certificate issued in Armenia are exempted from the entry ban and test requirement”, the statement says.
The amendments will enter into force on 15 November 2021.
The Government’s decision means that people travelling to Sweden who can present a vaccination certificate issued in Armenia are exempt from the entry ban and test requirement. According to a European Commission decision, vaccination certificates issued in Armenia are equivalent to the EU Digital COVID certificate, which means that such certificates can be checked and verified in the same manner and using the same technical systems as the EU certificate.