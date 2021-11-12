Eurasian Inter-governmental Council session to be held in Armenia Nov 18-19

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. The session of the Eurasian Inter-governmental Council will be held in Armenia on November 18-19, e-gov.am reports.

On the occasion of the event, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan gave a number of instructions to the foreign minister, the minister of emergency situations, the minister of defense, the police chief, the chairman of the civil aviation committee, the finance minister, etc.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan