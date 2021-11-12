Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 November

Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan meets with Palestinian counterpart in Paris

PARIS, NOVEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan had a meeting with the Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki in Paris within the framework of the 41st UNESCO General Conference.

During the meeting the foreign ministers underscored the rich historical-cultural ties and traditional friendship between the Armenian and Arab peoples.

They addressed pressing issues of mutual interest and highlighted the implementation of practical steps aimed at deepening the Armenian-Palestinian political dialogue, the foreign ministry said in a press release.

“Issues related to the Armenia historical-cultural and religious heritage in the Holy Land were also discussed,” the foreign ministry said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan








