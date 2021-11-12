Ukrainian delegation of political, public figures to visit Armenia

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. A delegation from Ukraine consisting of political and public figures will visit Armenia on November 15-16, AnalitikaUA.net reports.

Among over 70 guests will be leaders of Armenian communities, influential politicians, members of Parliament, political scientists, media experts, journalists, athletes, etc.

During the visit the Ukrainian delegation members are expected to meet with the Armenian authorities.

A number of round-tables, cultural events and the opening of a skate-park – the donation of the Union of Armenians of Ukraine for Yerevan, will be held during the visit.

“Our goal is to give a new impetus to the relations between Kiev and Yerevan”, head of the Union of Armenians of Ukraine Vilen Shatvoryan told AnalitikaUA.net.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan