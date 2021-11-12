Government builds roads in Syunik

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. The government is building numerous roads in Syunik Province, including roads of important strategic significance, and will continue doing so, according to Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Gnel Sanosyan.

“We are now building many roads in Syunik and will continue building, ranging from important strategic roads, the Sisian-Kajaran and other parts of North-South to field roads,” he said.

The government plans to start the development of, or build parts of 500km of field roads next year alone, he said.

“Construction is ongoing in Vorotan, Bardzravan, Shurnukh in all these communities, the roads are being maximally improved. I’m talking about other roads. These communities which I mentioned now have connection, transportation and movement.”

