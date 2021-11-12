Azerbaijan continues to torpedo implementation of agreements reached – Armenian deputy PM

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. As a result of the 2020 war unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh, 40,000 people have been left without shelters, lost property, 17,000 civilian objects and infrastructure have been destroyed, several thousands of people, including civilians, have been killed and wounded, the fates of many others are still unknown, Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan said during the online session of the CIS Council of heads of government on November 12.

“Despite the commitments assumed on November 9, Azerbaijan continues to torpedo the implementation of the agreements reached, including keeping many Armenian prisoners of war in captivity, which is a gross violation not only of the point 8th of the 2020 November 9 trilateral statement, but also the international humanitarian law. By distorting the provisions of the 2020 November 9 and the 2021 January 11 trilateral statements, Azerbaijan exaggerates the idea of the corridor, raising threats of the use of force”, the deputy PM said.

He stated that the Nagorno Karabakh conflict can’t be solved by force.

“The settlement of the conflict could be achieved through peaceful negotiations, exclusively under the mandate of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship. In order to ease the situation and enter a peaceful development stage for the region it’s necessary for Azerbaijan to adopt a constructive position by refusing from the policy of hatred, aggressive rhetoric and hostile actions”, Grigoryan said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan