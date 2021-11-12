CIS meeting: Azerbaijan again falsely claims Karabakh conflict is over, Armenia fires back

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan had to correct and respond to the Azeri prime minister’s remarks who falsely claimed during his speech to CIS counterparts that the Nagorno Karabakh conflict is in the past.

Speaking during the online meeting of the CIS Heads of Government, the Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov repeated his president Ilham Aliyev’s false narrative that “Nagorno Karabakh conflict is in the past and currently there are two regions in Azerbaijan –Karabakh and the Eastern Zangezur.”

In response, Grigoryan emphasized that the Nagorno Karabakh conflict cannot be solved with force and that the resolution of the conflict can only be achieved through peaceful ways, exclusively within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairmanship’s international mandate.

“I reiterate that Armenia was, is and will continue being committed to the implementation of all clauses of the 2020 November 9 and 2021 January 11 statements. Moreover, I’d like to repeat a very important nuance – the Nagorno Karabakh conflict cannot be solved through force. The resolution of the conflict can be achieved peacefully, exclusively within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairmanship’s international mandate. And from this perspective entering a phase of peaceful development in the region and de-escalating the situation requires Azerbaijan to adopt a constructive stance and abandon its policy of aggressive rhetoric and hostile actions,” the Armenian Deputy PM said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan