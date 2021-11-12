Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 12-11-21

YEREVAN, 12 NOVEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 12 November, USD exchange rate down by 0.38 drams to 475.19 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 1.49 drams to 543.66 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.11 drams to 6.59 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 0.56 drams to 636.42 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 45.63 drams to 28384.46 drams. Silver price up by 12.01 drams to 381.64 drams. Platinum price up by 47.87 drams to 16622.15 drams.