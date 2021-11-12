Armenia appoints new Ambassador to Germany
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. By the decree of President of Armenia, Viktor Yengibaryan has been appointed Ambassador of Armenia to Germany.
Yengibaryan was elected as member of the National Assembly of Armenia during December 9, 2018 elections, representing “My step” bloc.
