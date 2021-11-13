LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 12-11-21
10:54, 13 November, 2021
LONDON, NOVEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 12 November:
The price of aluminum up by 0.88% to $2679.00, copper price down by 0.13% to $9617.00, lead price down by 0.06% to $2354.00, nickel price up by 0.18% to $19750.00, tin price up by 0.26% to $37900.00, zinc price down by 1.34% to $3250.00, molybdenum price stood at $45000.00, cobalt price stood at $59500.00, “Armenpress” reports.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
