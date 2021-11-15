Local elections: Ruling Civil Contract party wins in Ijevan and Stepanavan, loses in Kapan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. The Central Electoral Commission released preliminary results of the local elections in the towns of Kapan, Ijevan and Stepanavan.

In Kapan (Syunik Province) the election saw a 20,087 turnout from 31,673 eligible voters. The Shant alliance won with 13,962 votes, while the ruling Civil Contract party garnered only 5791 votes.

But the Civil Contract party won in Ijevan and Stepanavan.

It garnered 10,003 votes in Tavush province’s Ijevan, where the turnout stood at 12,383 from 33,009 eligible voters. The ARF received only 1964 votes.

In Lori’s Stepanavan Civil Contract won win 4,004 votes. The turnout was only 5,107 from 13,343 eligible voters. The Armenian National Congress (HAK) and Prosperous Armenia (BHK) garnered 218 and 705 votes respectively.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan