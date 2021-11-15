EU’s Special Representative concerned about increase of tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. European Union’s Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar has expressed his concerns over the increase of tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

“Concerned about increase of tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan this week. Important to defuse, address causes, and engage in work towards comprehensive settlement”, Toivo Klaar said on Twitter.

On November 14 the Azerbaijani armed forces attempted to advance their positions in the eastern direction of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border which was prevented by the Armenian Armed Forces. The Defense Ministry of Armenia later said that as of 19:00 the situation has been relatively stable.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan