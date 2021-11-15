Azerbaijani military pulls back after invading into Armenia

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. The Security Council of Armenia issued a statement today, informing that on November 14, at around 13:00, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces, with the support of armored vehicles, invaded into the sovereign territory of Armenia in one of the eastern sections of the Armenian-Azerbaijani borderline. The statement says that the Azerbaijani military equipment and troops were withdrawn from the territory of Armenia as a result of negotiations.

“Due to the actions of the Azerbaijani armed forces, four combat positions of the Armenian Armed Forces were besieged. As a result of negotiations, the Azerbaijani military equipment and troops, that invaded the sovereign territory of Armenia, left the territory of Armenia, the units of the Armenian Armed Forces have been withdrawn from the aforementioned four combat positions. Nevertheless, Azerbaijani servicemen, who have invaded Armenia’s sovereign territory since May this year, continue to be deployed in the aforementioned section.

The reports, according to which the top command of the Armenian Armed Forces or the political authorities ordered not to show resistance, have nothing to do with the reality. The Security Council of Armenia tasked the respective authorities to properly investigative the incident.

The Security Council draws the attention of the Russian Federation, the Collective Security Treaty Organization and the international community on the continuous aggressive actions of the Azerbaijani armed forces and states that these actions are directed against the sovereignty, territorial integrity of Armenia, the regional security and stability, as well as contradict the provisions of the November 9, 2020 trilateral statement.

The Security Council of Armenia expresses the determination of the authorities and the people in defending the sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence of the homeland.

As for the sections of the Goris-Kapan and Kapan-Chakaten roads, that have come under the control of Azerbaijan, we want to emphasize that they are not in the territory of Armenia according to the Soviet-year documents of direct legal significance relating to the borders of Armenia and Azerbaijan. The government of Armenia has taken measures to create a new network of alternative roads in Syunik province, and these works will be completed soon. We want to note that no settlement of Armenia has been deprived of vital roads.

The Security Council of Armenia continues emphasizing the necessity of the peaceful resolution of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border situation, that is the withdrawal of troops from de jure established borderline between Soviet Armenia and Soviet Azerbaijan in mirrored fashion and the launch of demarcation and delimitation process under international auspices.

We also call on the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship to activate efforts for the peaceful and comprehensive settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict”, the Security Council’s statement says.

