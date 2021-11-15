Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   16 November

Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan to participate in Moscow CIS meeting

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. The Secretary of Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan will travel to Russia November 16-17 to participate in the 9th meeting of CIS Security Council Secretaries in Moscow, his office said in a statement.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan








