“The Power of One Dram” to “Teach for Armenia” Educational Foundation

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. IDBank and Idram’s initiative, “The Power of One Dram”, has concluded its’ 6th program and transferred 8.057.944 AMD to the Health Fund for Children of Armenia, which organizes treatment of children with life-threatening diseases abroad.

The amount was provided from the companies by transferring 1 AMD for each payment made through the Idram & IDBank applications, Idram.am website, IDBanking.am online platform, bank, and Idram terminals.

According to Gor Amiryan, Idram’s Head of Marketing, the project has also raised the awareness of the two companies' clients about social responsibility. “We are especially pleased to receive feedback from our clients that they prefer to make payments through Idram not only due to the speed and convenience, but also due to the fact that we donate 1 AMD to charity for each payment”, said Gor Amiryan.

The next beneficiary of “The Power of One Dram” initiative is already known․ The entire amount collected throughout November and December will be donated to Teach for Armenia Educational Foundation’s "Nation Builders" program.

“In the context of revealing the potential of our school communities, I would like to highlight the cooperation between Teach for Armenia Educational Foundation and IDBank. IDBank hereby joins our family of Nation Builders, allowing students from distant communities to have educational equity, and opening up opportunities for themselves and their community thanks to the work of our Teacher-Leaders during their two-year journey,” says Larisa Hovannisian, the Founder and CEO of Teach for Armenia Educational Foundation.

According to the head of the communications unit of the Bank, Tatevik Vardevanyan, the cooperation with the Teach for Armenia Educational Foundation stems from Idram and the Bank’s corporate social responsibility strategy. “One of our main goals is to contribute to the processes of ensuring equity in the education of our society and improving the quality, as well as ensuring the continuity of education for our children. We want to play our role in shaping the next generation and our cooperation with Teach for Armenia is a vivid confirmation of this. We are confident that our users and clients, as always, will continue making payments through the Idram&IDBank applications, Idram.am website, IDBanking.am online platform, Idram and Bank terminals, and will become goodwill ambassadors again”, says Tatevik Vardevanyan.

“The Power of OneDram” was launched in June 2020 and has carried out 7 programs to date, transferring more than 45 million AMD to various organizations:

THE COMPANIES ARE CONTROLLED BY CBA