Asian Stocks - 15-11-21

TOKYO, 15 NOVEMBER, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 15 November:

The value of Japanese NIKKEI is up by 0.56% to 29776.80 points, Japanese TOPIX is up by 0.39% to 2048.52 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is down by 0.16% to 3533.30 points, and HANG SENG is up by 0.25% to 25390.91 points.