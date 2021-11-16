LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 15-11-21
LONDON, NOVEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 15 November:
The price of aluminum down by 0.04% to $2678.00, copper price up by 1.20% to $9732.00, lead price up by 0.08% to $2356.00, nickel price up by 0.25% to $19800.00, tin price down by 0.26% to $37800.00, zinc price up by 0.18% to $3256.00, molybdenum price stood at $45000.00, cobalt price stood at $59500.00, “Armenpress” reports.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
